'AITA for canceling my wedding after my mom’s meltdown on my bachelorette trip?'

AITA for canceling after all that, and for being pissed at future MIL for twisting the message? Or should I have sucked it up and let “postponed” slide to keep peace?

TL;DR: Mom ruined bachelorette cruise with drunken rages and a public meltdown. Canceled big wedding because of it (she was funding much). Told my side it’s canceled; future MIL insists on “postponed” in comms to their side, then sends an email behind my back saying exactly that about the wedding and a surprise shower. AITA for sticking to “canceled” and being upset?

Timyx2001 said:

NTA. Sucks that both of you get a mil to deal with that suck

SummitJunkie7 said: