'AITA for canceling my wedding and breaking up over the cost and other financial expectations?'

After that meeting, we met later in the week to go over our finances because I thought that was important. I was shocked to know that she does not have any savings at all despite living with parents and have no bills besides phone and streaming services. She’s got lots of credit card debt that she making minimum payments on.

When we went over my sides of things, she pointed out that it wouldn’t change anything for me if I take the 35k out of my savings to pay for the wedding. I pointed out that my liquid savings is for emergency, I have it so that I can quit my job at any point and be able to maintain my lifestyle for at least 6 months without changing anything.