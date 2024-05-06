"AITA for canceling our gender reveal party because I know my husband will be unhappy and possibly leave?"

My (37F) husband (43M) and I have a son (9M) together and I am currently pregnant with our second child. My husband and I have already booked the venue for the gender reveal, will lose the photographer's deposit, and what we spent on decorations, etc.

However, my husband is more concerned about the reputation effect as he grew up affluent, has a very high paying job and also a stake in a family business. However, I can tell that despite us already having a boy who he absolutely adores...

(they can do no wrong in each other's eyes, my son always had every toy, fun activity, best clothes gifted by his dad), he desperately wants our second child (who we expect to be our last) to be a boy.