'AITA for canceling plans with my friend after finding out he put a tracker on my phone?' UPDATED

They had me go to an in store appointment and still didn’t find any malware or mirroring apps or anything like that. They said since I was around him when he had my phone, and he never left the room with it, the chances of him downloading something super advanced would be slim since he would have to hook it up to a physical computer.

So it was only the snapchat thing. Which would also make sense based on his comments- as a few people mentioned, when your location is shared on Snap, the person its shared with can see when you were last active on the app, and if your battery is under 10% it shows your bitmoji on maps holding a charger or smn like that.