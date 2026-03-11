'AITA for canceling my vasectomy after my partner suddenly changed their mind about kids?'

Not immediately, but at some point in the future. They also admitted they hadn’t brought it up earlier because they were still trying to figure out how they felt. That completely caught me off guard.

I wasn’t angry about them changing their mind, because people’s feelings can evolve over time. But hearing that made the vasectomy suddenly feel like a much bigger and more permanent decision than it did before.

After thinking about it for a couple of days, I decided to cancel the appointment. My reasoning was that if there’s even a possibility our plans could change, I didn’t want to permanently close that door yet. At the very least, I felt like we should take more time to talk through what we both actually want long-term.