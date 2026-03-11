'AITA for canceling my vasectomy after my partner suddenly changed their mind about kids?'

My partner and I have been together for several years, and from pretty early on we both agreed that we didn’t want kids. It wasn’t just a one-time conversation either. We talked about it a few different times over the years, especially when the topic would come up with friends or family. Every time, we both seemed pretty firm that having kids just wasn’t part of the life we wanted.
Because of that, I eventually decided to schedule a vasectomy. It felt like the responsible thing to do since we were in a long-term relationship and didn’t want to rely on birth control forever. My partner knew about the appointment and didn’t object to it at the time.
But about a week before the procedure, my partner sat me down and said they weren’t as sure about being child-free anymore. They said they’d been thinking about it for a while and realized that they might actually want kids someday.
Not immediately, but at some point in the future. They also admitted they hadn’t brought it up earlier because they were still trying to figure out how they felt. That completely caught me off guard.
I wasn’t angry about them changing their mind, because people’s feelings can evolve over time. But hearing that made the vasectomy suddenly feel like a much bigger and more permanent decision than it did before.
After thinking about it for a couple of days, I decided to cancel the appointment. My reasoning was that if there’s even a possibility our plans could change, I didn’t want to permanently close that door yet. At the very least, I felt like we should take more time to talk through what we both actually want long-term.
When I told my partner I cancelled it, they got upset. They said it made them feel like I don’t trust them or that I’m questioning our relationship. From their perspective, they were just being honest about their uncertainty, and now it feels like I’m overreacting.
I tried to explain that it’s not about trust at all. It’s just that a vasectomy is a permanent decision, and it feels risky to go through with it when we’re suddenly not fully on the same page about something this big.
Now things feel tense between us, and I’m starting to wonder if I handled it the wrong way. AITA for canceling the vasectomy after my partner said they might want kids someday?
They can't tell you they might want kids and then get mad when you don't get a procedure that stops you from having them. You're just being logical about a huge life choice. NTA.
NTA. Her logic is extremely flawed. Bc if you’d have gotten the vasectomy and she changed her mind to DEFINITELY wanting kids, she’d break up with you because you can’t have them. Getting a vasectomy is quick but reversing them isn’t.
I don't understand this unless your partner potentially wants kids that aren't yours? Why would they be upset.
This is my question! Why would she be upset? She should be happy that you're willing to possibly have kids with her someday. If you went through with the vasectomy and in a year she decided she's ready for kids...then what??
Break up and she has kids with someone else? Stay together and adopt? Her do IVF? It seems like the logical, responsible thing to do was postpone the surgery until ya'll have a solid plan.
It seems OP ruined her escape plan. Now, she will have to come up with some other way of breaking up without it being her fault.
You are definitely ntj. A vasectomy is a literal permanent medical procedure and u'd be wild to go through with it the same week ur partner drops a "maybe i want kids" bomb.
Your partner is out of line. OF COURSE you'd cancel the permanent solution if your partner wasn't 100% sure that's the route they wanted to take. It makes zero sense to say they're unsure one day, but then complain that you DIDN'T take the most direct route to a child-free future.
At this point, I have to ask, was this your partner's way of saying they aren't committed to this relationship? Were they trying to, at some point down the line, say they wanted children, but (oh no!) too bad you got that vasectomy? tl:dr: Was this going to be their excuse to leave?
Your partner seems to have other motives. Why would you get a vasectomy if they may want to have kids? Sounds like in the future they would use the vasectomy against you to leave the relationship because then you wouldn’t be able to have kids. I would put the vasectomy on hold and really evaluate the relationship because something in the water isn’t right with your partner.
Giving the partner the benefit of the doubt here, maybe they were expressing a doubt that they had, but still thought the plan to have the vasectomy was the best plan. They didn't want to change the plan, they just wanted to be up front about going into it with some measure of uncertainty.
Because the partner framed it as "mistrust" to cancel, I'm thinking they wanted OP to "trust" that they had made the right decision despite the doubt. IF that's the case, more communication needs to happen.
It's OK for OP to say "I don't understand your reaction, can you explain what you are feeling and why you reacted this way?" It's possible something else is going on, but it sounds like this is an emotional response rather than a logical one.
I would’ve done the exact same thing too. It’s not about trust it’s about not making a permanent move when the plan is suddenly up in the air. You guys need to have some real deep talks before u book that again for real. NTA.
NTA. I may get downvoted to hell for this reach, but something smells off. If you two were planning a life together, and from the very beginning kids have ALWAYS been off the table, one of the things that made you two compatible, it’s weird she’d be upset by you cancelling your vasectomy.
From what it seems as well as the things I’ve personally witnessed and heard with situations like this, it sounds like your partner is moving shady. She mentions ONE WEEK before this procedure that she may want kids, but is mad you cancelled, she was definitely banking on the fact that you’d leave her because you still don’t want kids, and that would now make you two incompatible.
She purposely told you at the last minute, so that the conversation around kids would be the “downfall” of your relationship, since she now wants them, and you wouldn’t. Is there someone else in the picture? No idea, but it’s obvious that she was gonna use this as a way to leave the relationship, but doesn’t want to be seen as the villain.
That’s the true reason she’s mad. Her plan didn’t go the way she thought it would, and now that you made a decision that still aligns with what she wants, she has to figure out a new way, a new plan to end things. Instead she should just be honest.
Or it could be a case of she wants kids now, but she just doesn’t want them with YOU. Either way, you really need to get to the bottom of this, because her reaction makes ZERO sense and she’s acting nuts.