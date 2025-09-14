'AITA for calling off my wedding because my dad died?'

Street-Search-6213

NTA If you don't have any bookings, I would do it in July. No need to have it so close to the death day of your father.

AdelineBlushx

I get why your fiancée feels hurt, but her reaction sounded more like fear and frustration than genuine disregard for your grief. Maybe she’s worried about how others will perceive the delay or fears it means you’re unsure about marrying her. Couples counseling could help bridge that gap so you both feel heard.

Dry_Competition_52 (OP)

This is an interesting way of looking at it. I plan to talk with her when we both get home from work tomorrow ( I usually leave for work before she gets up) and I'll be sure to ask her where the comment came from and what she is afraid of. I am still hurt by what she said, but we've been together long enough for me to give her the benefit of the doubt and take the time to have a real conversation.