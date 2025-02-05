Man ends engagement after fiancée reveals post-weight loss fantasies of dating 'someone hotter.' AITA?

My fiancée did tell me she would never do it again. She was crying a lot and it looked like she was having a panic attack, and I was honestly worried about her, so I told her I would think about it.

Because I just wanted my fiancee to calm down at that moment, because I think what I said just shocked her a lot. However, the next day, when she did calm down a bit, I told her my decision was final, and that I just have lost a lot of love of her. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

island_lord830