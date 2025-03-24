'AITA if I cancelled babysitting for $3 an hour, 48 hours before they needed me?' + 2 UPDATES

Now onto the life update. Fiance and I had a talk on what we want and what is best for us. Long heart to heart and lots of cuddles with our cats while we talked on the short term and long term goals and needs for us and ourselves.

He has set his line for his family, they cross it and no contact goes into play. He wants us to be respected, to not be emotionally drained by them, and he feels horrible that they pulled this. He had hoped I would be treated well since they appeared to mellow after meeting me and him going no contact for a bit.