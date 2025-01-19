'AITA for canceling my daughter's senior trip after I found out she was cheating on her BF?'

I have two daughters, Lizzie (17 F) and McKenzie (14 F). Their dad and I divorced a few years ago after I discovered he was having an affair. I have the kids most of the time, and their dad has them every weekend and during the summers.
Lizzie has been dating Jacob (18 M) for over a year now. Jacob is constantly at our house. He’s a sweet, good young man, and I believe he’ll be valedictorian of their class. However, a few weeks ago, I overheard Lizzie on the phone with a guy, clearly flirting. At first, I thought it was Jacob, but then I heard her say, “Brandon.”
I realized she was talking to someone else. Then a week later, she mentioned to me that she was heading out to hang with a “friend,” and when I looked out the window, I saw her get into a car and greet a guy with a kiss. It wasn’t Jacob.
Even after that, Jacob continued to come over, hanging out with Lizzie. He and Lizzie still acted like a couple—holding hands, laughing, and spending time together—just like they always had. I felt disgusted knowing my daughter was being a two-timer.
After Jacob left that day, I confronted my daughter. I asked her point-blank, “Are you cheating on your boyfriend with another guy?” She said it was none of my business and that her personal life was hers only. I told her she was wrong and that I raised her better than to treat people like this.
She told me she was bored with Jacob and that Brandon was more her type now. I told her that if she wasn’t happy, she should just break up with Jacob. She said she didn’t know if she wanted to be with Brandon or if she was just having fun flirting and teasing. I told her cheating was unacceptable and wrong, and as a consequence, I grounded her.
I also told her she wasn’t allowed to go on her senior trip with her friends. She obviously did not take that too well and has been at her dad’s place for the last couple of days.
My ex husband called me, saying I was being unreasonable not letting her go on the trip and that her and Jacob was just a “high school thing” He then told me I needed to put my “bitterness aside” and “stop punishing his daughter.” I told him I was teaching our daughter right from wrong, and that actions have consequences.
She will probably learn to be better at cheating. What you're doing is not wrong but I don't think it will work.
Like “mom can’t be trusted”
What OP has done is guarantee her teen won’t come to her for help. Talk to the kid and even express your disappointment but this punishment is so over the top, OP made her teen the “victim” and that’s how the teen will see it.
OP should say something to Jacob. He has a right to know.
I'm conflicted. I understand teaching her a lesson, but she is also young and immature and not ready for a serious relationship.
I think canceling her trip may be considered harsh. But I get where you are coming from. May be have her come clean with her bf and apologize for breaking his trust would be a route to take. It teaches her to own her mistakes and take accountability. I fear that canceling her trip would lead her to not confide in you about any obstacles she may face in the future out of fear of being punished.
Tough one. At the moment, the daughter is the AH, but we all made mistakes when we were 17.
NTA. Your post sounds like Lizzie's a Daddy's girl and he's been green lighting her behavior.
Dinojars OP:
He's definitely the "fun parent". Dad gives them money and takes them on trips while I do the actual parenting. My youngest needed a physical exam for soccer tryouts and he couldn't even be bothered to do that.
Will dad undermine you and allow her to go on the trip? Personally, if I were you, I’d tell Jason. He deserves to know. Don’t leave it to Lizzie, she’ll just continue to lie and hurt him more in the long run.
Dinojars OP:
We agreed to split the costs of the trip. He wants to buy her a car for graduation gift, so he asked me to pitch in for the senior trip costs. He typically pays for big things like this. He has told me he will pay for the entire trip himself if he has to in order for her to go.
YTA. She's dating not married. She's 17, it's what happens during the teen years. It doesn't matter how much you like or relate to Jacob. She's dating and it will be in her best interest to date a few guys before she settles down with one.