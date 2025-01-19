'AITA for canceling my daughter's senior trip after I found out she was cheating on her BF?'

Travelcat67

What OP has done is guarantee her teen won’t come to her for help. Talk to the kid and even express your disappointment but this punishment is so over the top, OP made her teen the “victim” and that’s how the teen will see it.

Extension_Peach_5274

Saltwatermountain13

I think canceling her trip may be considered harsh. But I get where you are coming from. May be have her come clean with her bf and apologize for breaking his trust would be a route to take. It teaches her to own her mistakes and take accountability. I fear that canceling her trip would lead her to not confide in you about any obstacles she may face in the future out of fear of being punished.