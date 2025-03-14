'AITA for cancelling a trip with my GF because I suspect she has a crush on my brother?' + MAJOR UPDATE

So she was super excited. She chose a weekend and we spent the prior week planning for it, deciding the activities, and packing and she booked us a hotel room. But before we headed out on Friday, she asked me a question that destroyed me. She asked if we could bring Felix. No other friends- she didn’t ask if we could make it a group thing. She asked for just Felix to come.

I asked her why on Earth we’d bring my little brother when it’s supposed to be something romantic for the two of us. She explained that the three of us are always hanging out, and she’s told Felix about the lake and invited him to go sometime in the past, so it would be rude not to bring him.