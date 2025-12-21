'AITA for cancelling a third date over a peanut allergy?'

This clearly ain't that. But OP was still courteous enough to give it serious thought and end it early on so as not waste her time. Imho she's the AH for treating him like he owes her a relationship and an adjustment to his entire life for her and trash-talking him to their mutual friend.

Amazing_Reality2980

NTA you don't need a reason to decide not to date someone, but a peanut allergy is a perfectly good one if you eat a lot of peanuts and don't want to give them up and don't want to deal with all the precautions to protect her.