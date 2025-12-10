'AITA for cancelling a family holiday at my house after my dad said he was bringing his new partner and we all had to "accept it instantly"?'

He cuts me off and says that he is tired of "walking on eggshells" around us, that he deserves happiness, and that if my mom "chooses to feel awkward that is her problem". Then he says something like, "If you are hosting, you host all of me, including my partner. If you cannot do that, I will remember it."

I told him I was not comfortable being the stage for his grand reveal, especially when he refused to even have a real conversation first. I suggested he either talk to mom and my siblings first or we keep this holiday as just immediate family and he introduces Lena another time.

He doubled down, said I was being controlling and disrespectful, and repeated that he was bringing her and we all needed to accept it instantly. No compromise. After that call I just sat there shaking.