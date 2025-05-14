Groomsman bails on former business partner's wedding,' 'he DERAILED my career.' AITA?

For two years, I worked 60+ hr weeks, traveled extensively, while Mark did nothing to grow the business. He was hard to reach, and often missed meetings. His leadership was a complete disappointment. When I saw he wasn't holding up his end, I tried to secure new customers and projects, but he rejected every opportunity.

This year, he's refused to take on new projects with existing customers to the point that we've lost all of our employees. Last Friday, he called saying he had decided to completely shut down the business. My email access was cut off, and Monday I was offered 2 weeks severance and nothing for my earned share of the company.