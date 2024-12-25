'AITA for canceling Christmas plans late on Christmas Eve after everyone had already arrived?'

They told me they wanted us to be a family. I said no and I told them I was never letting that man into my life. They said I can't avoid him while they have a relationship and to give it a chance and it's Christmas and family.

I told them to stop and that he will never be my family. They told me he was in a hotel room waiting to come today for Christmas Day dinner. We argued and they told me I needed to give this a chance and he's my dad.

I told them I wanted nothing from that man and I wish he'd died and left us the eff alone. They told me it's horrible to wish someone dead. And that he was coming whether I wanted him to or not.