'AITA for cancelling plans repeatedly and last minute after learning my mother had cancer?'

After those two or three weeks, I noticed that my friend had started to distance himself: very few messages, sometimes none at all, and no check-ins. Eventually, he sent me a long message saying he was very angry. He said I had done nothing but cancel plans, that I was being selfish, that I wasn’t thinking about others, and that if this continued, he would stop inviting me altogether.

At the time, I immediately felt guilty and responsible. I apologized and told him it wouldn’t happen again. The very next day, I forced myself to go out clubbing with him, even though I was still feeling awful mentally. It ended up being one of the worst nights I’ve had. After a few more weeks, I slowly started to feel better and things went back to “normal” between us.