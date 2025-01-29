Man cancels vacation with friend after learning she just invited him care for her after plastic surgery. AITA? + UPDATE

Thanks for all the feedback. I’m usually very cautious about accepting gifts or favors unless I know the person extremely well, but this situation reminded me that we can often be wrong about people’s hidden intentions.

After reflecting, I’ve decided to skip this trip and gradually phase her out. It made me realize she’s no longer someone I can trust or rely on. I told her it would be best for her to hire a local nurse, as I’m not comfortable going since there wouldn’t be much time for us to actually hang out.

I also mentioned that my aunt had the same surgery (which is true) and shared that recovery isn’t as easy as she seems to think, adding details based on my aunt’s experience.