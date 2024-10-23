'AITA for cancelling my wedding?' 'My fiancé made a major life decision without me.'

"AITA for cancelling my wedding because my fiancé made a major life decision without telling me?"

I hope you can give me some advice. I (28F) have been with my fiancé (32M) for six years, and we always talked about moving to a new city someday, but it was something we’d decide together when the time was right.

Last week, out of nowhere, I found out through a mutual friend that he had accepted a job in another state. Not only that, but he had already signed a lease for an apartment—without ever mentioning it to me. I was completely blindsided.