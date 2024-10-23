'AITA for cancelling my wedding because my fiancé made a major life decision without telling me?'

Mapilean

As in "you'd be trapped, by then"?

“I figured you'd be fine with it after the wedding.”

"He said he didn’t want to 'stress me out' before the wedding."

Meaning, he didn't want a possible refusal on your part to interfere with his plans. Don't marry him and be grateful that this trait of his personality came to light before you married him. I call it a bullet dodged.