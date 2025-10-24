'AITA for cancelling on a wedding and not paying a fee?'

jd3marco said:

YTA. You RSVP’d but chose to bail because it will ‘massively’ help you financially. You will be able to afford to pay your friend back then. The catering charge is per person and sounded reasonable. I would still also send the gift.

saucybishh said:

YTA. It sucks you have to cancel, and he's right about having to eat the cost of you missing. With no warning you can't really expect to replace you with another friend. You should send the 95 and whatever gift you were going to give.

rialtolido said: