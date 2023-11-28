Cancer survivor is accused of not making his sister 'feel special' on HIS wedding day. AITA?

I'm sure this was a longer conversation than that but I don't quite follow. If your mother didn't like the idea when you first suggested it, why did you all go ahead with it? NTA.

As best as I can tell--and it's very hard to tell--the reason your sister had a miserable experience (quite apart from the very stressful travel arrangements) is because she wanted your mother to attend to her needs in some way, and when your mother didn't, your mother blamed you for it. Your sister refused to even begin to let you be part of her trip accommodation. Who knows why.

OP responded to the above comment with this: