'AITA for telling a girl I can't date her if she's friends with her ex? It's unnatural!'

About two weeks after that, she brings up the possibility of us being more than just casual date partners and being in an actual relationship. I told her that I would definitely be down for that IF she cuts her ex out of her life. She started laughing and I said no, I'm serious. I'm not dating a woman who's going out on dates with their ex still.

I don't mind at all if you have a healthy, non-toxic relationship with your ex but catching up and still communicating frequently? I'm not putting up with that. I don't go out to dinner or do back-to-back shots with any of my exes. So I think it's completely fair for me to ask you to do the same. She said that there's no way that she's going to just never talk to her ex again.