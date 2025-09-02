'I can't forgive my sister after she bailed on me when I was on the brink of being homeless.' MAJOR UPDATE

That's more then a familial spat, that is a straight up betrayal. That's also an answer to the people saying that she "owes" me nothing because I "chose" to be a "parent."

Anyway, with that out of the way. I decided to follow some advice given by several people.

I told my girlfriend and the friends who involved themselves or were involved by my sister to back off or to lose my number, they do not understand my perspective and they likely never will and I need to get that through my head as I have a tendency to talk about my life as if it is a standard, but it is a standard only to me, luckily most people don't go through any of that.