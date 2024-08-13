Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
'Career-driven person' tells girlfriend: 'being a housewife is a turn off.' AITA?

'Career-driven person' tells girlfriend: 'being a housewife is a turn off.' AITA?

Taylor Brown
Aug 13, 2024 | 10:33 A.M. ET
ADVERTISING

"AITA for telling my girlfriend being a housewife is a turn off?"

I recently started this girl I met through mutual friends. Since the relationship is new-ish (two months), we hasn't delved into future ambitions or how we envision the future until now.

She says her goal is essentially to be a housewife that gets provided for, and she could see herself doing that with me since I make pretty good money. I told her frankly that I like ambitious people. I'm an ambitious and career-driven person myself, and I like seeing the same traits in the people I'm with.

That, and I see making money and being able to provide for yourself as a basic part of being an adult, so I see relying on somebody else to live as just childish and unattractive.

She got angry and said I'm an AH and that she's entitled to her preference without being criticized. I agree she's entitled to her preference, but so am I, and my preference is that hard working people are more attractive.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Global-Fact7752 said:

NTA...she's just not the girl for you.

gadgetgeek717 said:

Just a bad fit. Shake hands and walk away. Right now.

Rowana133 said:

NTA but it's ex-girlfriend now, right? Because you guys are not compatible at all.

Positive-Piccolo-760 said:

NTA. You’re attracted to ambitious people. She is also attracted to ambitious people, but is not ambitious herself. You’re just not compatible.

ShelbyWinds123 said:

NTA but you aren't compatible with her either, so it's time to say goodbye.

No-Atmosphere-2528 said:

NTA unless you didn’t break up with her.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content