'Career-driven person' tells girlfriend: 'being a housewife is a turn off.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my girlfriend being a housewife is a turn off?"

I recently started this girl I met through mutual friends. Since the relationship is new-ish (two months), we hasn't delved into future ambitions or how we envision the future until now.

She says her goal is essentially to be a housewife that gets provided for, and she could see herself doing that with me since I make pretty good money. I told her frankly that I like ambitious people. I'm an ambitious and career-driven person myself, and I like seeing the same traits in the people I'm with.

That, and I see making money and being able to provide for yourself as a basic part of being an adult, so I see relying on somebody else to live as just childish and unattractive.