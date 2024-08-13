'Career-driven person' tells girlfriend: 'being a housewife is a turn off.' AITA?

I recently started this girl I met through mutual friends. Since the relationship is new-ish (two months), we hasn't delved into future ambitions or how we envision the future until now.
She says her goal is essentially to be a housewife that gets provided for, and she could see herself doing that with me since I make pretty good money. I told her frankly that I like ambitious people. I'm an ambitious and career-driven person myself, and I like seeing the same traits in the people I'm with.
That, and I see making money and being able to provide for yourself as a basic part of being an adult, so I see relying on somebody else to live as just childish and unattractive.
She got angry and said I'm an AH and that she's entitled to her preference without being criticized. I agree she's entitled to her preference, but so am I, and my preference is that hard working people are more attractive.
Global-Fact7752 said:
NTA...she's just not the girl for you.
gadgetgeek717 said:
Just a bad fit. Shake hands and walk away. Right now.
Rowana133 said:
NTA but it's ex-girlfriend now, right? Because you guys are not compatible at all.
Positive-Piccolo-760 said:
NTA. You’re attracted to ambitious people. She is also attracted to ambitious people, but is not ambitious herself. You’re just not compatible.
ShelbyWinds123 said:
NTA but you aren't compatible with her either, so it's time to say goodbye.
No-Atmosphere-2528 said:
NTA unless you didn’t break up with her.