'AITA for not caring anymore about my sister’s issues with me showing PDA with my partner?'

My sister invited me and my girlfriend to go to an amusement park with her and a friend. We held hands occasionally, and kissed a few times, but mostly not even in their view. Nothing wild in my opinion but literally just normal couple stuff. I also comforted my girlfriend when she felt sick from the rides.

Today, we went out for breakfast and did some thrifting before heading back home (we live a few states away). Again, same deal, held hands sometimes, maybe kissed like three times the whole day. At one point we playfully shared a stick of gum (which I’ll admit could look weird from the outside, but it was just us being silly, no kissing or anything, feel like that’s the most over the top we’ve might have done the whole trip).