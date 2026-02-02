'AITA for caring my brother is dating my ex-wife?'

I was with my ex wife for over 8 years. Ultimately the relationship broke down with complicated fertility issues. I was the one who called it. 10 years ago I met my current wife.
We have now been married for 5 years. Lengthy IVF process which resulted in donor, and we now have two young children. My ex wife also now has a child - fertility issues were all mine.
I called my brother for his birthday. After chatting I asked what he was doing that night and he said having dinner with X. Being a common name I didn’t think much of it in the moment. But then, I thought what if… I went onto Facebook and my ex wife had posted a cutesy message on his profile for his birthday and he has replied in kind.
I didn’t want to jump to assumptions, so I called our Mum and asked if my brother was seeing X (brother sees Mum every day so she would know). Her response totally threw me.
She played dumb but then added “so what if he is”. The whole thing became me asking “but isn’t this weird?” And both my Mum and my Dad saying it has nothing to do with me, what did it matter I’m happy, and she’s not my property.
I hung up, knowing now he obviously was seeing her. So I called him. He has been seeing her for months. Everyone kept me in the dark and no one thought to tell me because they didn’t think it mattered.
The other complicated factor is X really tried mess with my relationship with my current wife (fake profiles created to contact my current wife etc). Which I’m not sure my brother knows about, but my parents sure did.
I ended up telling my brother if he’s seeing her he won’t be seeing me, and hung up. He tried to call back a few times but I didn’t answer. He then sent me a message saying “real mature”.
So AITAH for thinking a conversation before him pursuing things with her was courteous? IMO you don’t peruse your siblings ex spouse. Ever. But to do so without checking in, and for months…?
And then to make matters worse, my Dad calls to berate me for “being cruel to my mum” and she’s so upset and “I don’t know what I have done to her”. And I can hear her swearing at us all in the background.
I never raised my voice during our conversation. Also… had the conversation in the room with a nanny cam. It’s all recorded. And I’m good. AITA? How do we come back from this?
You don't. You should inform your brother about what your ex was doing. But I guess since your parents are okay with it, they most likely told him. It's not worth it.
The are adults and can do whatever they want. But you doing whatever you want is also acceptable and if you don’t want a life with your Ex in it, then that’s how it should be NTA.
Side note, pretty rich your brother saying ‘real mature’ when he hid his adult relationship from you like a schoolboy who isn’t allowed to date. Him and your parents were lying for months by omission which is a snakey thing to do.
NTA - There are BILLIONS of options in this world yet he gets with your ex-WIFE!?
Brother needs to learn how to approach and interact with new women imo.
Oof. I mean your brother is obviously in the wrong. I would also be MASSIVELY suspicious she has got together with him on purpose to try and stir shit up with your family.
Also I will never understand when parents just think this kind of thing is okay and side with one sibling over another when it’s the other sibling I.e. your brother who is clearly in the wrong. NTA. Hold your ground and they may see sense eventually.
My thoughts exactly. Ex wife did it to mess with OP. The parents enabling this is insane, and brother's behaviour is despicable. It's a massive treachery. On the plus side, brother chose his own punishment.
Get the popcorn ready for when their relationship goes to the dogs and he comes groveling, asking for your forgiveness and venting. Your best revenge is living your best life. Big hugs.
NTA. But I think you need to write an email to your brother, mother and father and lay out all of the things this ex has done, layout your hurt that this was hidden from you, and that to keep your family safe you will not be intermingling with them until all of these previous points are dealt with.
Your family not telling you because they didn't think it mattered is such an obvious lie. No one said anything because they knew how sketchy this whole situation is and now they want to flip this around and act like you're the problem. Sounds like betrayal to me. I'm sorry you're in this situation. I'd go no contact also. It's not immature, it's protecting your peace. I wish you good luck.
I need more information. You were with your wife for 8 years. You broke off your relationship because you thought she couldn’t get pregnant. Turns out, it was your issue. You said you met your current wife 10 years ago and been married for 5 years.
Did you meet your current wife whilst still married to wife #1? Because that might explain the situation about your ex-wife creating fake profiles to reach out to your current wife if you were cheating….
Otherwise, your brother should have understood that him being with your ex would create issues. Unless he lives in a very small town, he should have had other options. NTA (unless you cheated on your ex-wife with your current wife- then you would be the AH).
NTA. They connived to keep you in the dark because they know it’s morally wrong. There’s no coming back unless your brother finds someone else because as long as X is still in the picture, relationships will be strained and she seemingly still has you on her mind so things could go awry if close contact is established based on in-law relationship.