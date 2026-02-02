'AITA for caring my brother is dating my ex-wife?'

AccomplishedChart873

The are adults and can do whatever they want. But you doing whatever you want is also acceptable and if you don’t want a life with your Ex in it, then that’s how it should be NTA.

Side note, pretty rich your brother saying ‘real mature’ when he hid his adult relationship from you like a schoolboy who isn’t allowed to date. Him and your parents were lying for months by omission which is a snakey thing to do.

sol_omonn

NTA - There are BILLIONS of options in this world yet he gets with your ex-WIFE!?

Brother needs to learn how to approach and interact with new women imo.