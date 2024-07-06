Grieving mom leaves daughter who attempted asset grab. 'I'm cashing out and enjoying life. AITA?

I recently heard through the gossip vine that my daughter tried to start litigation against me shortly after I sold and left but it fell through, as everything was in my name now.

She now wants to meet me and is pressuring her lackeys to contact me and make me meet her. I said no. I don't understand why she did that, because it was all going to be hers anyway. They don't know where I am presently, and I'd prefer to keep it that way. I'm NC with her and my SIL, and don't have social media except reddit. AITA?

Edit: Amount is not in dollars, if converted it would come around lower 7 figures.

Edit 2: No I'm not from USA.

Edit 3: English is not my first language.