Dog owner flips out on woman for bringing her cat to a brewery 'ruining' his day.

The feud between cats and dogs is fueled by the preferences of cat and dog people. A well-trained dog won't react negatively to a cat, and to be fair, cats hate everyone equally. People and their feelings for furry creatures create and perpetuate this feud. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman wants to treat her cat to a special day, but one dog owner is not having it.
She writes:
I (30f) live in a very pet-friendly city and frequently visit a brewery near my apartment. I have a dog and a cat, and I often bring my cat on walks with my dog and me. My cat hangs out in one of those cat backpacks with the little window. For context, this isn’t crazy unusual to see in my city, and I probably run into other people who have their cats once a week or so.