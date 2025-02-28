Caterer cancels on wedding with only 2 weeks notice, 'the bride accused me of flirting.' AITA?

Most of our communications has been through emails but we have met 2 times once with their wedding coordinator and one just with the couple. The second time she got very upset and said enough! You are being way too cutesy and flirty with my fiancé.
Stop it now! We are getting married get your desperate hands off my fiancé. How would you like it if I put this in your reviews? I was shocked because I almost only talked to the woman because of my experience with weddings, it is the woman who is in charge and you need to please.
Her fiancé wasn’t flirtatious either, not with me anyway but he did give me many compliments on the menu, like duuuh? Isn’t that good? And apparently he laughed too hard at my jokes because when he tried to calm her down she told him he was giggling like a p-word at my lame jokes and why not just f her already.
Then she turned to me and called me a pathetic cow and to get my own man. I told both to leave and then I returned their deposit. She started bombarding me with emails and messages because she can’t find new catering this fast. Ps: I will be paying my employees who booked that day for this gig as usual of course but I’d rather take the loss than work with her.
Subjective_Box said:
NTA. She literally blackmailed you with an unfair review.. over being too courteous. Very reasonable to believe this is her first tantrum of many. If she’s no longer a client - she can’t do that.
bplimpton1841 said:
NTA - She can get a local restaurant to cater it that quickly. Sometimes they can do things like this with a week’s notice. Of course it probably won’t be fancy, but it can be done.
Status-Pattern7539 said:
NTA. You wouldn’t be able to win with this person. There would be threats of negative reviews, trying to say it was bad for discounts etc. It’s common for clauses in contracts for hostile environments/ threatening behavior/language/offensiveness/politeness etc. no one deserves to be treated terribly bc someone is jealous and insecure. The bride FAFO. Not your problem. She should have held her tongue.
HalfSugarMilkTea said:
If you still cater her wedding she's just going to find something else to complain about in her review. As long as nothing was signed that allows her to sue for incomplete service or anything like that, just block her and stay away. NTA.
love_92 said:
NTA, the bride doesn't trust her fiance.
Bonnm42 said:
NTA but I’d be surprised if they are still getting married after how she acted.