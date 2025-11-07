'AITA for catering to my niece’s need to have dino nuggets every meal but not doing that for my kids?'

My 12-year-old niece has autism and ARFID (avoidant restrictive food intake disorder). She’s struggled with the change in routine (which is why she still has the nanny) and is expressing that through her food preferences. For the past month and a half, the only way she’d be able to eat any meal at home with everyone is if there are dinosaur chicken nuggets on the plate.

She and her mom have breakfast together before everyone wakes up and her mom still packs her lunch on school days but for dinner or on weekends when we all eat together and I’m the one doing the cooking, she needs the chicken nuggets. She is slowly making improvements.