Man accuses GF of cheating when he finds her in bed with male friend, then she reads his texts. AITA? + UPDATE

Basically, I feel like if she actually did cheat she would have just had him sleep on the air mattress after. I apologized to my girlfriend and called her friend and apologized for acting like a jealous freak.

I got a pretty lukewarm response from both. I tried to go back to normal over the next couple weeks but my girlfriend was cold towards me. I tried to initiate a conversation but all I got was "If you don't trust me, why should I trust you?"

This past weekend, she broke up with me. She went through my phone while I was in the shower and found some texts from a boneheaded one-time mistake I made over two years ago, and that was enough for her.