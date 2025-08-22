'Caught my BIL red-handed with his side chick. AITA for not telling his long-term GF?'

Things got really interesting on our way home. My MIL suddenly told us she had a story to share. Two weeks before our holiday trip, she had run into Bob's best friend/ex-girlfriend. Let's call her Ana. During their conversation, my MIL asked about Karen and Bob. Ana got pissed when she heard both their names.

Ana told my MIL she had seen Bob staying in Karen's room all day. (Ana and Karen used to be roommates after Karen got divorced last year.) Ana got suspicious and waited for them to leave the room. When they did, Ana snuck into Karen's room and found used condoms. Ana was furious because she knows Diane exists, and Ana herself used to date Bob. How Karen could still choose to be with him is beyond.