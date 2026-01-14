'I caught my husband texting his ex while I was pregnant. How do I move forward?' UPDATED

In various occasions she would ask him where his wife was and he would say that I was sleeping or that I was away or out with friends. They started talking about their past together and she basically said to him that if he just said the word she would get back together with him without thinking it twice. He never said the same thing back but he also didn't put a stop to the conversation.

He sort of entertained it and just said he was in an awkward position but that he understood where she was coming from and wanted to keep in touch with her regardless of our marriage and our soon to be born baby. She kept saying she was so happy that they had kept in touch and that they had such an amazing connection.