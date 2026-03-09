'AITA if I change the name my soon-to-be ex husband picked for our unborn daughter?'

A few days before Christmas I confronted him about how he's been acting. He then started he wanted a divorce but was planning on waiting until after the holiday (oh yay for us). He said he's been wanting one for a while and just didn't because of our kid.

Then he goes on to say that he didn't love me the way he did the first time we got married even when we got back together and only got back together for our kid. And as if he hadn't hurt me enough decided to add on that he hasn't loved me since 2017.

Of course I asked him why he didn't say something before we PLANNED to get pregnant. He said he thought it would make me happy. Like it was some gift to me to be twice over a single mom.