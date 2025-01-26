'AITA for changing all the locks on my house because my GF keeps locking me out of the bedroom?'

I went away for work for 2 weeks and once I returned, she still locks the door. I was fed up with it and changed all the locks in the house. While I was changing the locks, she started video taping me and asking what I was doing.

I know my yelling is a direct result of the actions she's taking but Am I The A%#$ole for getting fed up with getting locked out of my own house?

PS: I haven't locked her out of anywhere except my office. She still has access to the rest of the house.

Edit: She pays a portion of the mortgage since some people thought she wasn't paying rent or anything.