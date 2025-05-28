'AITA for changing custody for my two kids and ruining my ex's marriage?'

I was surprised how easily Bell became pregnant, so I finally went to the doctor for that check-up I'd been dreading. I learned that I never had any fertility issues. I was talking to Bell about it and didn't realize my daughter was eavesdropping.

I guess curiosity got the better of her, and she went to ask Summer about it, for reasons I still don't know. Well, they had a huge argument, to the point where my daughter asked me to pick her up early, which of course I did.

My daughter then told me that when I was married to Summer, she didn't want to have my kids and made sure of it through birth control and other methods I had no idea about. Summer even told our daughter that she was more likely James's, not mine, which shattered me.