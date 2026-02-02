"AITA for changing my locks after my friend admitted he made a copy of my key 'for emergencies?'"

What really tipped me over was I ran into Derek's girlfriend at the grocery store and she joked about my cat. I asked how she even knew about my cat and she said Derek showed her a video from inside my apartment when he was feeding him.

That's not illegal or anything but it made it click that my place is being treated casually and I don't like it. So I changed my locks. I told him afterward and I also told him I still want the copied key back even if it doesn't work now because the whole point is I never agreed to him having it.

Now he's mad and says that he was trying to be responsible and that I basically told him I don't trust him. A couple mutual friends think I'm being dramatic because "it's Derek. Others think making a copy without asking is a huge boundary issue.

AITA for changing the locks over this?