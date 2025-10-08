'AITA for changing the WiFi password and not telling my roommate?'

hey guys, so My (19F) roommate let's call her C (20F) and I have been living together for about 8 months. At first it was fine, but lately it's become unbearable. She's one of those people who CONSTANTLY has things going on.
She has people over. Constantly. It's not just a few friends on a Friday, it's like 4-6 people almost every night of the week. They're loud, they take over the living room, and they eat my food. I've come home to find my entire fridge raided and gone more than once. I'm not a hermit, but I value my peace and quiet, especially after classes. I basically just hide in my room with my headphones on.
I've tried talking to her about it three times. I was polite at first, then more direct. Each time she gets super apologetic, says "you're right, I'll tone it down," and then nothing changes. Last week I even left a note on the fridge asking her to please not have people over after 10pm on weeknights. She texted me "ok got it!!" and then that very night had a bunch of people over until 1 AM.
Last night was the final straw. She was having another one of her "movie nights" and there were like 8 people here. They were being so loud I could hear them over my game. I went out to get a glass of water and one of her guy friends was trying to figure out how to use my expensive coffee machine that I specifically told her not to touch. I just lost it.
I went back to my room, logged into the router settings, and changed the WiFi password. It's like 20 characters long, so she'll never guess it in a million years.
Literally two minutes later I hear a bunch of "omg the wifi isn't working!!" from the living room. C comes and knocks on my door, asks if the internet is down for me too. I just said "Nope, works fine for me." She asked what the password was and I told her I changed it. She just stared at me and then asked why. I told her the internet is for residents, not her friend circle, and that I was tired of it all.
She got FURIOUS. Said I was being a psycho, passive-aggressive, and controlling. I said I was being effective since talking didn't work. She and her friends all went off to another house, but since then she's giving me the silent treatment. She texted me that I'm a huge bitch and that I'm making her living situation "hostile."
A part of me feels bad, but honestly, I just wanted my apartment back. I pay for half the internet, I should be able to use it in peace. So, AITA?
SamSpayedPI said:
ESH. She's certainly the a$$hole for continuing to have friends over after 10:00 on weeknights, especially since she agreed not to. But she pays for half the internet; you don't have the right to block her access to it. Stop leaving notes; sit down and have a conversation with her.
readergirl35 said:
Dear roommate, I'm sorry you feel I am making the apartment a "hostile" living space. I have felt for months that it was a hostile space for me because every attempt I made to ask you to respect my needs was met with an aggressive move to ignore what I asked for.
I really don't enjoy having people here throughout the week nights but I tried to compromise and just asked if company could please be done by 10 pm. That night you had people here till 1 AM. I've asked that you keep your company from eating my food, using certain of my appliances and in every instance what I asked was ignored.
This living arrangement is not working. I'm offering you the choice of leaving within the next 30 days or I will.
RefrigeratorDull57 said:
I'll go with NTA, but only because she steals your food (she is responsible for what her guests do). You really cannot cut her off from the internet. I wish you all the best with your living situation.
Knightseason said:
ESH your roommate more than you, by a lot. Her and her friends should not be taking over the place most nights, you live there too and have a right to quite times. They should also not be taking your food and using your stuff without permission.
You shouldn't be holding the internet hostage as your roommate also pays half for it.
It really sounds like this isn't a situation that's good for either of you, and if you can it'll be better to look for different accommodation.
Aggravating_Teach210 said:
Get rid of the part of you that feels bad . I think what you have done is brilliant. You asked and asked and were ignored. Now you've been heard!
Brilliant bloody brilliant 😁