"AITA for changing the WiFi password and not telling my roommate?"

hey guys, so My (19F) roommate let's call her C (20F) and I have been living together for about 8 months. At first it was fine, but lately it's become unbearable. She's one of those people who CONSTANTLY has things going on.

She has people over. Constantly. It's not just a few friends on a Friday, it's like 4-6 people almost every night of the week. They're loud, they take over the living room, and they eat my food. I've come home to find my entire fridge raided and gone more than once. I'm not a hermit, but I value my peace and quiet, especially after classes. I basically just hide in my room with my headphones on.