'AITA for feeling resentful about changing my wedding plans for my sister’s rushed wedding?'

Culturally, family is everything, and the expectation is to always prioritize them, even at your own expense. I’ve done this time and time again, but in this case, it feels like my sacrifices were not only unappreciated but weaponized against me.

The tension from this situation led me to go low contact with both my older and younger sisters. My older sister’s lack of gratitude and my little sister’s behavior became too much for me to handle.

However, now my entire family is pressuring me to just “get over it” and move on. They say I’m making things worse by staying distant and that family needs to stick together no matter what. This makes me feel like I’m doing something wrong by enforcing boundaries, but I can’t ignore how unfair the situation feels.