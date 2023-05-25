'Cheap' wedding planner refuses to get sister another gift off her registry; AITA?

Working any job that can even vaguely be connected to the wedding industry means that every engaged acquaintance will pop out of the woodwork to hit you up for free labor...

'Oh you're a karaoke bartender...would you mind being my wedding singer for 8 hours I can pay in one plate of cold unseasoned chicken if that's cool.' So, when a conflicted wedding planner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his sister's awkward wedding gift situation, people were ready for the family tea.

WIBTA if I didn’t get my sister a wedding gift?

Ok so I (25M) am a wedding planner so when my sister (32F) announced she was getting married, most of our family, her included, assumed I’d help plan it for her.