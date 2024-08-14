'I 35M cheated on my wife 36F. She left without telling me anything. How can I get her back?' Two New Updates

MountainInspector298
I know, I'm aware of my faults, I know I screwed up. She and I had something beautiful. She is still the love of my life, we were together for 10 years, 2 dating and 8 married, but I made a huge mistake and cheated on her. It was just once, just one time!
Somehow she found out, I never knew how because I haven't been able to talk to her since then. I guess she found something on my phone. I came home that afternoon as usual and everything felt weird, the house felt emptier, I quickly realized that her things were gone.
I panicked, I started calling her over and over, but her phone didn't even ring. Suddenly I saw some papers on the table, she was divorcing me… under the divorce papers, there was a note that said “This is what you do with cheaters.”
That was the last thing I got from her, two years ago now. Of course I called the contact information for her lawyer, who has been the only bridge between us. But he just told me that he was her legal representative and that she didn't want to see me.
I fought, I got angry, but in the end her lawyer just told me that it would be better if I got my own lawyer. I didn't want to, I absolutely refused to accept that 10 years of relationship would end like this! I know I have failed, but I always wanted to fix it.
I know that if she gave me the chance, I could make that sweet and special girl I met more than 10 years ago fall in love with me again. I know that I can make her forgive me, after all, many couples go through similar things and get over it! Why can't we be one more couple in that statistic? Why after 8 years of marriage am I thrown away like garbage for a mistake? I don't deserve so much indifference.
I haven't been able to see her or even hear her voice in two years. Two years of not being able to see or talk to the person you love the most is too much of a punishment! This situation has destroyed me emotionally, mentally and even physically.
I ended up consuming an unhealthy amount of alcohol, weeks of barely eating, not sleeping, I was a zombie for months, I was just functioning on automatic. I wanted to die, but I couldn't let myself die because I always held onto hope that she would come back.
My therapist says it's really hard when you can't get closure from a relationship because your mind can't process that the relationship is over, so you're always thinking that person will knock on the door or that you'll wake up from sleep and they'll be there by your side.
The divorce was finalized over a year ago, I'll be honest, I didn't make it easy, I didn't want to get divorced and I still don't understand how we can be divorced. I asked for couples therapy, but she refused. I know from my lawyer that her lawyer advised her to go at least once or twice.
But she refused. It took quite a while, but finally the divorce happened. I can't even describe the feeling, I felt and still feel, like if a piece of me had been cut out. I know I hurt her, I know I failed, but I think we all deserve a second chance.
When I couldn't take the pain anymore, I decided to start therapy. My therapist doesn't give me advice to get her back, he only focuses on me moving on with my life encouraging me to meet new people and go out on dates, but I don't want to, at this point I'm not even interested in s3x anymore.
A few days ago something happened that completely shattered me. I was having a few beers with my friend at my house, let’s call him Nick, we were both pretty drunk.
I started talking about my wife. And he said to me “You should put more effort into getting over her, she’s over you and is happy having a life away from you, you should do the same, you can’t live in this self-pity all your life.”
Something in his words hit me, but not in the way he expected, he spoke with a lot of confidence that my wife is over me and is happy now, how does he know that?… at this point, I got angry and started pressuring him to talk, he refused, I pressed as hard as I could, I cried, I begged him to tell me if he knew something!
I needed to know something about her! Until he finally told me… his wife has been in contact with my wife for the last year. They were great friends and I remember Sabrina (my friend's wife) being very sad about losing contact with my wife.
The thing is that my wife went to live in Norway, got married to a guy there and is about 7 months pregnant. I felt like dying, I literally felt like dying with this information. How could she do this to me?
How could it be that while I was crying, getting drunk, missing her and wanting to die every day, she was happily on the other side of the world, getting married, fucking and getting pregnant by another guy!
How could it be that she didn't have a child with me in many many years, to the point that I thought she was infertile, but she got pregnant by this new guy so easily?? Where did this guy come from??
I have no answers for absolutely anything and I feel like I can't go on with my life without these answers! The only thing I can think of is that she had revenge s3x with the first norwegian guy she came across and got pregnant and decided to keep the baby.
Maybe she got married because she wanted to stay in that country legally and I guess like in most countries, getting married is a good option for that, I don't know, these thoughts are killing me! I refuse to think that she is in love with him!
I need to contact her, I need to talk to her, I need to know what's going on, because she acts like our 10 year history and 8 year marriage is nothing to her! I need advice on how to act, I feel the impulse of travel to where she is and look for her, but how could I do that?
I don't know what city she's in, I don't know where she lives, I don't have a number to contact her, she closed her social media, her family is small, they don't live in the same country as me and all of them blocked me. I'm totally lost. I don't know what to do at this point. I still want her back, yes even pregnant. I feel like if this is a nightmare and I need to wake up now!
EDIT:
I read almost all the comments and when I say almost all I really mean almost all. It's hard to process all the crap that's been said about me. I feel like you guys forget that you are talking to a person and not an inanimate object.
I thought I might find more empathy by sharing my story here. Just two people feeling empathy towards me and their comment made me feel better. I'm not looking for validation or for anyone to say that what I did is okay. I know it's not and I have to live with that daily. I will try to respond but of course I'll never be able to respond all the comments over here.
I guess none of you know what it's like to have a broken heart and not be able to get over a person. You don't decide who you love and you don't decide when you get over someone. It will happens when it have to. Those who doubt my story, unfortunately is real, I would love this to be fake but sadly it is not and I have to live with this mess everyday.
Everyone assumes she's happy now. I don't know, I mean how do you know? I haven't seen her in two years, I can't have any idea if she's happier or not. Being pregnant it doesn't necessary means happiness and being married either, we don't really know the circumstances of this marriage.
Maybe she got married because she got pregnant and felt alone in a country where she has no one and she just hold on to the other guy. Of course I blame myself for this!! This wouldn't have happened if I had been a better person and a better husband to her. But unfortunately I can't change what I did wrong.
The only thing I could do is try to make it up to her, but how do you make it up to someone who doesn't want to give you the chance to do so?… some people said that she doesn't owe me a second chance. That was hard to read but I understand that maybe she doesn't have to.
I never openly blamed her for the infertility issues. It was just a thought. We both went to the doctor and in both cases the tests revealed that everything was fine. I never understood why we couldn't conceive and the thought that she was infertile did cross my mind and of course the idea that I was too.
But in most cases of infertility it is due to a female factor. Maybe that's why I thought that. Horrible things were said like I would hurt my ex wife if she were here. I never physically hurt her and I never will.
I am not an abusive person. I am not a monster. I know it's hard to empathize with me. I know I screwed up. I know I hurt her way beyond what I can say. But I am not a monster or a narcissist.
Some people said that I never loved her otherwise I wouldn't have cheated on her. This statement doesn't seem fair to me. You think you can kidnap the concept of love and tell another person what his real feelings are?
You think you are inside my head or heart? Only then would you know what I feel. You can't tell me that I don't love her. There hasn't been a day since she left that I don't regret it. No one can tell me this isn't love.
Lastly, humans are more complex than most people here think. Just because I cheated on her doesn't mean I don't love her or that I don't have feelings. I called what I did a mistake because how else would I call it?
I thought part of accepting blame is accepting that was my mistake! But everyone here take those words as if I trying to twist the situation when that's not the case. You've completely twisted my words.
I know how much I hurt her. Maybe in my post I'm focusing on myself because I was never able to explain myself to her. Since then for me it's been one attempt after another to put together a story in my head that doesn't make sense.
I lost everything from one moment to the next. I simply tried to be open with my feelings but it doesn't seem to work here. Not for me at least. I know the damage I did to her, this woman left her life, the country she emigrated to, her friends, even her job.
No one does that for a breakup unless you're going through some level of absolute pain. I understand that, I can see and feel the pain I put her through and that makes me feel even more guilty. Honestly, I'm going to respond to some comments below and then log off of Reddit for a couples days until I feel in a better place.
if its not, I honestly love this whole journey for you except for being a narcissist and a stalker. Therapists who specialize in NPD exist. Hope this helps!
It's been two years.
She's not coming back, move on.
You cheated. She left. Get over yourself and stop blaming your EX-wife. You are the one who ruined what you had. You are the one who acted like all your years together meant nothing when you cheated. Move on and let her be.
These days have been very strange at times I feel numb and at others desperate. A lot of things have happened. I want to start by answering something and then I will update. Some people asked why Norway?
I don't know exactly but she is a polyglot, she speaks 6 languages...many of these languages are connected to cultures that she always liked...norwegian is just one of them...
She has always been interested in norwegian culture, she has been there before, but she is also interested in other cultures and speaks other languages so for me that was never an indicator that she might have gone to this country.
Regarding the update, the first thing I will say is that the post reached some people in my circle. Sabrina's sister is on Reddit, she knows the story and realized it was me. She told Sabrina. Sabrina is angry at Nick for revealing information, Nick is angry at me for posting on Reddit and because he says I pressured him to talk.
I am angry at both of them for being two a...holes who watched me suffer for two years and decided not to help me. They didn't care about my marriage, why should I care about their marriage?
Sabrina could have given me my ex wife phone number a long time ago, but she decided to prioritize her friendship with my ex instead of helping two friends mend their marriage! Meanwhile, no one cared about my feelings! Im done with them at this point.
Regarding to my ex-wife. I've been thinking a lot, she can't just desapare. I convinced myself that if I searched hard enough I could find something related to her. I follow some of her relatives from a fake Instagram account but I never found anything related to her.
I searched a lot, really a lot and found a name that I had seen before but that hadn't caught my attention until then, it was a lady with a name that is not typical in the United States or my wife's country (she is not american) and a very strange last name.
I went to her Instagram profile and she had no pictures or anything just a small profile picture that you can barely see. I decided to look her up on Facebook and found the same lady with the same profile picture.
Only her Facebook profile is quite open, she is indeed a lady from Norway. I checked everything I could on this profile I was convinced that it had something to do with my wife. How else would a relative of hers have this woman in their friends?
I saw a lot of pictures, people, plants, mountains, gardens, lakes, flowers, typical things that an older lady posts… until I came across a picture where my ex was dressed as a bride hugging a guy. I had to translate the text, the lady was congratulating her son on his wedding.
There were a few more pictures, not many, there were even some members of my ex’s family in the wedding pictures. The dates of the pictures were from a year ago.
A year ago she married this guy. I don’t understand, how could it happen so fast? When did she meet him? I honestly thought she got married after she got pregnant, not before, this baffles me even more.
After that I found another picture, it was a group picture and she was far away but of course I recognized her. The same guy was with his hands on her shoulders, hugging her… this picture was from February 2023.
To be clear she left in may 2022, how is she with someone in february 2023?? Only 9 months and she's already in a stable enough relationship that he's introduced her to his family?? What the hell is going on here?
I feel like I have even more questions in my head now...I know I shouldn't be upset but I am. I know I lost her because I was an idiot but it's hard to get this feeling out of my head right now.
Anyways for those who had imagined this fantasy that my ex is with some kind of norwegian Chris Hemsworth… let me tell you...it's not like that! This guy is too tall, too blonde, too pale, hair too long and kind of chunky to be honest. He looks more like the old cartoon of Vikings and is definitely not a Chris Hemsworth.
I managed to find his fb profile but he has almost nothing there. His profile says he's an engineer. An engineer who wears metal band t-shirts at 38! I don't know how to take this because I'm an engineer myself just in a different field, why would she look for a man with the same profession as me?
My wife has always liked heavy metal which I always found nasty but I never complained, after all your partner doesn't have to have the same musical tastes as you.
I mention this because maybe that was the way they connected, she used to connect easily with people who liked the same type of music... I don't know but I honestly look at it and think where did she get this guy from? I meant he can definitely do better than this. The pregnancy thing still messes with my head I try not to think about it. I can't understand it.
I'm not infertile like the comments suggest. I've been to the doctor and I know I'm not! But God, it kills me to think that she's going to have another man's child. I don't get it! I feel like this is beyond anything I ever imagined.
And no, I'm not going to go to Norway. I'm not going to try to contact her. I still want to see her and talk to her. But I obviously can't force her to do that. I have too much to deal with right now and too much to talk about in therapy.
If by any chance this post reaches my ex. I want you to know that I still love you. You know where to contact me. If by any chance this post reaches the new dude:
I want you to know the only reason you have a chance with this woman is because a big idiot halfway across the world completely ruined it...you most probably met a woman who was probably very broken from her divorce, you took advantage of her situation and trapped her with a baby. You don't know how to play fair!