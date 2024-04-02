'AITA for refusing to help my dad's wife with their baby and saying I am not her helper?'

He also said he loved my mom and never wanted me to say he was all bad as her husband. I said I found it so hard to believe and he would never convince me he actually loved her.

I was still mostly in charge after mom died but eventually my siblings started to pick up some skills so I wasn't basically doing it all. It really helped and made us regular siblings again instead of me being almost a dad. But it was also tough because they're really young and I hated that they were forced to grow up so fast. Losing mom did that anyway.

Dad met someone a couple of years ago and he introduced her to us last year and it took only a few weeks for her to move in. Then suddenly she's pregnant and they race to get married.