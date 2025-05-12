Cheating ex shocked when kids pick mom over Disney vacation with new wife for Mother's Day. AITA?

All of this has made it difficult for us to co-parent. It's why we need everything spelled out and why we communicate via parenting app mostly. Our youngest has a medical issue so texting and calling is sometimes a requirement.

My ex-husband remarried 4 years after our divorce was finalized, which was a year after our youngest was born. From the beginning of their relationship there were issues with his wife and our children.

His wife was all over the place with our kids and appeared to take her fertility troubles out on our children by being short and snapping at them or making them feel like a problem in the home.