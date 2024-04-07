'AITA for letting my father walk me down the aisle after he cheated on my mom?'

My mom took it extremely poorly. She threatened not to come, said I was siding with her betrayer, my father is a liar/cheater and that I can’t act like everything is “normal”. She’s called me a spoiled brat, baby and liar. She thinks I’m punishing her.

Together, my dad and I came up with some compromising rules. He wouldn’t be allowed on the venue without her being notified, he is not coming to the rehearsal dinner, he would not be coming to the reception. And they would not take photos together.

And all of his family, including my Nana and Aunt would not be able to stay past the ceremony. They are okay with this, we have discussed it.