Woman sick of mom pretending she wasn't cheating on dad while he was on his death bed. AITA?

If your mom harasses you any further, tell her she spent. 9 YEARS tormenting your dad by flaunting her affair in front of him.

Ask her in what universe that qualifies as "being a great wife". Ask her in what universe making you two kids watch her tormenting your dad for 9 years qualifies as "being a good mom".

Less_Ordinary_8516

NTA. You were honest and told your mom the truth. Why would you lie? Your mom and dad had many fights about this very thing, which threw your young life in turmoil. The worst thing about it is the man wasn't a faceless person, she brought him around your whole life, now she married him.