'AITA for cheating on my wife who cheated on me 3 years ago?' 'She broke down in tears.'

3 years ago, my wife cheated on me on a one night stand with some random stranger at a bar. What happened really hurt me a lot but I chose to forgive her because she was really remorseful, and took every possible step to reconciliation.
I also recognized there were difficulties in our marriage and I wasn’t without fault. My wife did tell me during reconciliation that she would immediately forgive me if I chose to step out of the marriage, but I told her that was out of the question.
It’s been 3 years, and our marriage is going good. However, my childhood best friend passed away last month, which really shocked me, and I struggled with it a lot and couldn't come to terms with it.
He also has a sister who I am close with, and it was obviously very tough for her too. We did date for a month in college but I couldn’t do it and called it off because even though she was really pretty and nice, I always considered her more like my own sister.
A week after the funeral, she invited me over to her house for drinks and dinner. I was unsure about it, but I did go to her house. We both cooked our favorite meals, where she cooked the entree, and I cooked the main course and the desert, and we were just talking about life and her brother.
It was really emotional and she was crying a lot. She shared with me some of the love letters she had written for me back in high school, where she really wanted to date me, but I didn’t because I considered best friend’s sisters as off limits.
We then watched Netflix and we were just cuddling on the couch. I don’t know how it happened, but she started kissing me, and we had a really intense make out session which lasted for a few hours. We were both exhausted after that, and we just slept on the couch.
The next day, I did feel guilty, but I was also relieved because we were not intimate and I did not cross that boundary. I told my wife about everything that happened, and she broke down in tears, but she said it was what she deserved for what she did 3 years ago. Was I the AH?
TwoBionicknees said:
ESH. You basically went on a date with an ex and then made out with her.
onemanbucket_ said:
Yes, OP, YTA for cheating. Which you already knew.
Away-Understanding34 said:
Yes absolutely YTA. I don't think you have really forgiven your wife or you wouldn't have done that. Get some counseling and stop putting yourself in inappropriate situations.
deadevilmonkey said:
YTA, both of you. I'd recommend divorce, but I wouldn't want either of you screwing up other people's lives. You two are perfect for each other.
Born-Horror-5049 said:
YTA. You felt relieved? You cheated. Your marriage is sad and pathetic.
throwitaway3857 said:
ESH. Just get divorce already. You two are toxic.
CampusTour said:
YTA. When I look at a man without integrity, loyalty, or honesty, I don't feel better about him just for knowing his wife also lacked those traits years ago.
Hadge_Padge said:
YTA. You broke trust.