'AITA for cheating on my wife who cheated on me 3 years ago?' 'She broke down in tears.'

"AITA for cheating on my wife who cheated on me 3 years ago?"

3 years ago, my wife cheated on me on a one night stand with some random stranger at a bar. What happened really hurt me a lot but I chose to forgive her because she was really remorseful, and took every possible step to reconciliation.

I also recognized there were difficulties in our marriage and I wasn’t without fault. My wife did tell me during reconciliation that she would immediately forgive me if I chose to step out of the marriage, but I told her that was out of the question.

It’s been 3 years, and our marriage is going good. However, my childhood best friend passed away last month, which really shocked me, and I struggled with it a lot and couldn't come to terms with it.