'AITA for playing cheating songs whenever my dad’s side piece walks in?'

No-Personality5421

NTA. Sounds like your dad only has you on the weekends, so I don't think they can send you to wilderness camps without your mother's consent. Even if they tried, your mother has the arguement that your father wouldn't be seeing you on his time, so he doesn't need the time.

The rest of it is actual abuse. Tell your mother to contact the police about the child abuse. Record it on your phone too. Don't stop at just the music, refer to her as "father's mistress" in all conversation, even when talk to her. Eventually they won't want or your sibling there, and you win.

Ok-Reply9552