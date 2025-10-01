'AITA for checking with my coworker to make sure we’re just friends?'

The problem is we are still working on a very large project together and I feel like this dynamic is not beneficial to the team or the project. AITA for just checking in on where we’re at?

lovebombme2u said:

You need to be on a management forum. This isn't the audience you want to judge. (30 years mgmt experience). I think you handled it badly. These conversations are never done over text or even the phone.

Rule of thumb...bad news, sensitive conversations...always in person. You can text accolades...but don't try to resolve anything via text. You basically blamed her by saying that "you should stick to chatting about work"...and changed the rules. They way she answered was fine.

This is why you don't do this over text. Talk to her in person. Also, avoiding you isn't helping and shows she's hurt and lacks maturity. Next time, just slowly back off ... or better yet, never get in this situation to begin with.