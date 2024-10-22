'Am I wrong for checking out of my marriage after my husband refused to parent OUR children?'

He tried justifying why he “has to” but I continued that he can discipline without name calling. Mark then walked off saying “I will never discipline YOUR children again”.

Later that night I apologized for saying all that in front of the kids, I know that was wrong, but he said he doesn’t know if he can forgive me. It has been over a week now and he has kept his word. He just hangs out and does fun things with the 2 oldest and tolerates the youngest, while ignoring anything that has to do with discipline.

Aside from that though, he is a great husband, and a great provider and will do anything for our family, and he truly believes he isn’t doing anything wrong by calling the kids names.