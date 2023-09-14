Pro chef refuses to cater sister's wedding after she ghosted him over 'minor issue.' AITA?

Moreover, her request was not merely to provide the main course but also specialized, gourmet meal options for her cosmopolitan guest list, a task that involves a lot of work and money.

I felt a pang of hurt - it felt incredibly selfish and hurtful that after five years of silence, she contacted me for a favor; an expensive one at that.

Hence I declined, telling her that while I was happy about her upcoming nuptials, it was unfair for her to expect me to invest so much of my time, resources, and expertise for free, especially after the way she treated me.

Now my parents are upset with me, saying that it's been long and I should have forgiven her. They think I'm being vengeful and using this opportunity to 'get back at her', but honestly, I'm just deeply hurt. AITA here, Reddit?

