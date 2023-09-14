Pro chef refuses to cater sister's wedding after she ghosted him over 'minor issue.' AITA?

I (M33) am a professional chef and own a successful, upscale restaurant in my city. My younger sister (F29) and I used to be best of friends until five years back when we had a falling out over a minor issue (she lent a prized book of mine to her friend without asking me and it came back in a state of disrepair).
The disagreement spiraled into a fight and she cut me off completely, refusing to communicate with me despite my numerous attempts to apologize and fix things.
Three weeks back, out of nowhere, I received a call from her. My joy was short-lived when she quickly got to her point - she was getting married and wanted me to cater her wedding...for free.
Moreover, her request was not merely to provide the main course but also specialized, gourmet meal options for her cosmopolitan guest list, a task that involves a lot of work and money.
I felt a pang of hurt - it felt incredibly selfish and hurtful that after five years of silence, she contacted me for a favor; an expensive one at that.
Hence I declined, telling her that while I was happy about her upcoming nuptials, it was unfair for her to expect me to invest so much of my time, resources, and expertise for free, especially after the way she treated me.
Now my parents are upset with me, saying that it's been long and I should have forgiven her. They think I'm being vengeful and using this opportunity to 'get back at her', but honestly, I'm just deeply hurt. AITA here, Reddit?
Status-Pattern7539 said:
NTA. She didn’t call to make amends.She hasn’t apologized. She called for expensive freebies. If she wanted to make amends she would have apologised and offered to pay for what she was requesting.
Remind your parents that this isn’t you getting back at her but refusing to pay X out of pocket for someone who is now a stranger. Mum and dad are in your ass bc they don’t want to get stuck with the catering bill. Hold firm.
cassowary32 said:
NTA. With a favor like this, a sane person would cover the cost of the food and the cost of the labor. You'd maybe offer your personal labor for free but you wouldn't screw over the people that work for you. And to many such a big ask after being estranged! Your sister is without a doubt the AH here.
ThisReport877 said:
NTA she should be offering you a reasonable catering fee and money to replace that book she got destroyed AND an apology.
infernoxv said:
NTA. nobody is entitled to have their wedding gourmet catered for free, regardless of the earlier incident of the book.
ImNotHere1981 said:
NTA. Not at all. In my previous life, I too was a chef, and I had a so called long term forever best friend, who had basically dropped me for the new dropkick boyfriend in her life - charming fellow full of unemployment, drug use, and all around "not my cup of tea" person.
I was hurt, but quietly stepped back and didn't make a fuss, and I was pretty much forgotten...Until one day out of the blue, she called me and wanted to come over after work - I was stoked!
Once she arrived however, it was to ask me to single handedly cater for her upcoming "event" birthday, where my gift to her would be paying for all the food stock required, and also execute the catering.
Against my better judgement, I did it. I felt used, taken advantage of, and treated like a joke. Once that night was over, I disappeared, and haven't spoken to her since. It was incredibly degrading and hurtful. You were right to say no, and if I had my time again, I would have as well.
SilentFlower8909 said:
NTA. Sister is an entitled freeloader. Nothing to do with “forgiving” her for being an AH years ago. The sheer nerve of that pos to ask you to cater her wedding For Free makes her a whale sized AH. Just no. And don’t let parents gaslight you. You deserve respect.