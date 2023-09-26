Child-free aunt offends struggling sister at family dinner table, 'I want money.' AITA?

"AITA for saying 'I don't want kids, I want money' at the dinner table and offending my sister?"

My sister has a 5 month old baby. Her and her boyfriend are not struggling financially, but their standard of living has very much decreased since giving birth. They can afford the necessities, but they can't go on vacation, can't go out to eat and can't afford a babysitter.

They also just moved into a cheaper apartment. My mom has been asking my sister and the baby to move in with her so they can save money (my sister said no). For more context, my sister's boyfriend makes a little less than minimum wage.

He only works part-time at a restaurant to focus on creating his music. When my sister announced they were trying for a baby, my mom was really worried (and she's still worried) about their financial situation.